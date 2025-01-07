BREAKING: Why Former Raiders QB Carr Won't Take Pay Cut in New Orleans
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with serious questions at the quarterback position. The Raiders did not have good quarterback play this past season. The Silver and Black will address the position either in the 2025 NFL Draft or in free agency.
But making headlines at the quarterback position just days after the end of their season, was former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Carr told reporters he will not be taking a pay cut for his current team, the New Orleans Saints.
"I wouldn't take a pay cut," said Saints quarterback Derek Carr. "Yeah, I wouldn't do that. Especially with what I put on tape. Would I restructure? Absolutely. I'll always help the team that way. But there are some things that you put out there that you earned. Even in some cases it could be even worse, but I felt confident when I signed it that this would give the team the best flexibility at the time. ... But there's always a kind of respect as a quarterback you're like, well still we're in that respectful lane. 'We're good. Build the team.' But yeah, I wouldn't take anything less to do this. It's hard enough putting our bodies through it. And you're trying to get everything you can for your family for it."
Carr signed with the Saints in 2023 after nine years with the Silver and Black. He signed a four-year $150 million contract. Carr only played in 10 games this past season due to injury.
"I got to take care of myself and then the rest after that is really out of my hands. I've had great conversations with everyone in this building with [general manager] Mickey [Loomis], with [owner] Ms. [Gayle] Benson, with everybody. And we all have mutual feelings and so my confidence level is very high and what can happen, what could happen. And we've shown what it could possibly be at times. The hard part is we had to deal with some stuff that we didn't get to see that full picture all the time. So we'll see."
If Carr is the starter in New Orleans next season, he will have yet another new head coach. Carr is 14-13 in two seasons in starts for the Saints.
