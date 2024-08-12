Brock Bowers Already Exceeding Expectations For Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers was one of the top players to come out of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Even with Bowers being a generational talent, it wouldn't have come as a surprise if the Raiders had slowly incorporated him into the offense throughout the early stages of his rookie season, much like they did with tight end Michael Mayer.
But it seems now Bowers could very well be ready to make an immediate impact for Las Vegas' offense.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "First-round pick Brock Bowers will be incredibly difficult to keep off the field. He has been as advertised as a playmaker while also proving stouter as a run blocker than anticipated."
Bowers brought in two catches for 25 yards in Las Vegas' 24-23 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.
Per Fowler, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said, "Brock is different. He's a tight end, because that's what he's labeled as, but he can play all over the field. ... He's even more special with the ball in his hands."
Bowers was utilized right off the bat in Saturday's contest, and if that, along with Pierce's statement, is any indication, Bowers should continue to be looked to as one of the team's top offensive weapons.
"Really wanted to get the ball out to Brock," Pierce said while discussing Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers after Saturday's contest. "And I think everything we've been waiting to see, we saw. The run-after-catch with both of those gentlemen, it's all going to be about YAC. They're going to be better as they go on. But really good film just to watch -- in the run game as well and our play action stuff, so they showed up tonight."
Bowers was the Raiders' first-round pick in this year's draft. He comes off back-to-back seasons as college football's John Mackey Award winner, awarded to the nation's top tight end.
If Bowers can translate his early success over to the regular season, he could have quite the rookie season in store for himself.
Bowers and the Raiders will be back in action Saturday when they host the Dallas Cowboys.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.