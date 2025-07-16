Small Tweaks Equal Noticeable Difference for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' long history speaks for itself, as the Raiders are undoubtedly one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. Regardless of record, the Raiders continue to be a polarizing organization.
Many names will forever be tied to the Raiders, but few things symbolize the history of the Raiders as their logo, color scheme and uniforms.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently ranked the best throwback jerseys in the league heading into the 2025 season. Kerr voted the Raiders' throwbacks as the 20th-best throwback jersey in the league. Las Vegas has some of the simplest, yet recognizable uniforms in the league.
"The Raiders have kept the same uniform design for most of their existence, but the white jerseys with silver numbers worn during the AFL days are a clean look. The Raiders debuted the throwback in 2009 and bring them back usually once a season," Kerr said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly harkened back to the days of the original Silver and teams when explaining what his offensive approach will be. Las Vegas desperately needs Kelly to get the offense headed in the right direction.
"JWB. Just Win Baby. There was a legendary person in this organization, and it's the truth. There are games you're going to win 9-6, and there are games you're going to have to win 38-37 and do enough on each side of the ball in phases to contribute to winning. Because winning in this league is hard. The last team that went undefeated in this league was the '72 [Miami] Dolphins. So, it's been a long, long time," Kelly said.
"Everybody that's been in this league or spent any time in this league knows how hard it is to win, and it really is Just Win, Baby. And how do you do that each week? Your game plan has to understand who's available, who you're playing against, and can we score enough points that we score one more than our opponent? And that's really, hopefully, what our identity is, is that we do enough on our side to help our defense and help our special teams beat whoever we're playing on any given Sunday."
