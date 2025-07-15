Carroll's Past Gives Hints of Raiders' Future
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of unknowns heading into the upcoming season, but after how the past few seasons have gone, that may be a good thing.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY analyzed how every team looks as training camp continues to draw near. Dragon identified Carroll's previous tendencies, which will likely be his approach in Las Vegas.
"Carroll teams historically have stout defenses and are good at running the football. The Raiders had the worst total defense in the AFC West and ranked last in the NFL in rushing in 2024. Rookie Ashton Jeanty should solve their issues on the ground," Dragon said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll noted how well Jeanty has developed since joining the team earlier this offseason. Carroll credited the rookie running back with having a productive offseason.
"He's doing great. He really is. He's right on point with everything that we're doing. He's studying really hard. He's been really diligent about all aspects. There's nothing that he doesn't find important. He's going to work hard on his pass protection, the third down type of work, see if he can contribute in that kind of a role as well," Carroll said.
"So, we're not holding anything back on him. He's getting a lot of plays. I think he had the most plays for a running back yet on Monday. I don't know what the number was today, but it's there. So, he's getting a lot of turns."
Following minicamp, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted praised Jeanty with being a student of the game. Both players will be vital to the Raiders' success this season.
"I think Ashton [Jeanty], just from get to know him, man, he’s so wise beyond his years. Just super humble, for all the accolades he's gotten, to be one of the highest drafted running backs in a while, super humble, super hard working, asking the right questions. He wants to learn from the vets. And, I mean, he's special with that ball in his hands, we know that, and we got to keep getting it to him so he can go out there and be great," Smith said.
"But we will see when the pads come on, exactly what it's about, because that's truly what makes him different, is his ability to break tackles and bounce off of contact and continue to run. But just in the short time he's been here, he's picked up the offense well, and he's doing a great job. So, he's got to keep it up."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.