The Most Raiders' Most Pressing Needs in the Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders aim to improve upon what was a dismal 2024-25 season and have made changes at nearly all of the most critical positions in a front office and on a football team. With the draft days away, Las Vegas must now take advantage of the opportunity to add top tier talent.
The Raiders have lacked quality coaching, but they have also lacked overall talent in a league that is driven by talent. There have been many reasons Las Vegas has struggled over the last few seasons but a lack of overall talent is arguably the top reason.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network analyzed the most pressing draft needs for every team in the National Football League. Rolfe believes the Raiders must add skill position players on the offesnsive side of the ball in the draft.
"If you watched any game for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, then the offensive struggles would have been clear to see. In Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, they have some useful pieces, but it is hard to make the case that anyone else among the skill-position players should definitely return in 2025," Rolfe said.
"They addressed their need at quarterback by trading for Geno Smith, and now they can focus their efforts at the skill positions. Meyers is an excellent No. 2 but is not suited to being the main option. At running back, Zamir White’s struggles left them exposed after letting Josh Jacobs leave, and there is a reason Ashton Jeanty has been routinely linked to them at sixth overall.
While the Raiders have made several additions on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, defense is undoubtedly their most pressing concern heading into the draft. After losing roughly half of their defensive starters from last season, the Raiders must add depth in the draft.
Specifically, the Raiders need help along the defensive line and at cornerback, as they are extremely top-heavy at both position groups. Considering how many injuries the Raiders sustained just last season, they must add quality talent everywhere, but especially on defense.
"Defensively, the Raiders were better but far from excellent, ranking 21st overall. The cornerback position looks to be an issue, with Jack Jones and Eric Stokes projecting as the starters as things stand. They need to target a cornerback in the first two rounds, preferably one that can compete to start in 2025," Rolfe said.
"The defensive tackle group looks strong when Christian Wilkins is healthy, but if he misses time, there is not a lot of depth in terms of starting options. Adding some more depth and competition for those No. 2 spots on the depth chart behind Wilkins and Adam Butler should be a Day 3 project for the Raiders."
