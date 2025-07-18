This Raiders' Player Has the Best Shot to Win MVP
As the 2025 season approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders have plenty to look forward to.
The Raiders added veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason. Eric Edholm of NFL.com believes Smith is the Raiders player with the best chances of winning the league's Most Valuable Player Award.
"I so badly wanted to go with Brock Bowers, who edged out Bo Nix for second place in the Offensive Rookie of the Year balloting, even snagging a first-place vote away from Jayden Daniels. Bowers earned all of the accolades he received as a rookie -- including first-team All-Pro honors -- and profiles as a special player for the franchise," Edholm said.
"But a tight end receiving MVP votes happens about as often as Halley’s Comet makes an appearance. Travis Kelce has never received an MVP vote; neither did Rob Gronkowski nor Tony Gonzalez. So the idea of Bowers getting it over Smith feels a bit absurd, fairly so or not."
Edholm noted that it has been years since the Raiders have had as legitimate quarterback as Smith, since they parted ways with Derek Carr.
"The Raiders knew they had to upgrade at quarterback this offseason, and Smith represents their best hope at the position since peak Derek Carr, who finished third in MVP voting in 2016. Las Vegas might not be overflowing with offensive talent, but Smith might be able to bring this offense together enough to put himself in the running. He finished tied for ninth in the MVP race just three seasons ago and could still have enough left in the tank, even as he’s set to turn 35 this year.
Following Organized Team Activities, Smith noted his leadership mentality. The Raiders need Smith to continue playing the way he has over the past few seasons, as that would be an upgrade from what the Raiders have had at quarterback over that time.
"Yeah, I think leadership, to me, comes naturally being the oldest child in my family. So always having to lead by example. I think for me, when you talk about leadership, it really comes down to integrity. It's a big thing for me, it's what you do when no one's watching," Smith said.
"And I try to be a passionate leader, but I also try to lead by example. So I'm not the biggest talker, instead, I'm the guy who's trying to be the hardest worker. And so, I just want to continue to lead by example and push myself, push my teammates to get better."
