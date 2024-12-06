By The Numbers: Raiders-Buccaneers History
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go to battle in Week 14. With one team at the bottom of their respective division and the other with a moderately successful season, their Week 14 matchup will be the first time these two teams have met since 2020.
The last time these two teams squared off, the Buccaneers walked away with a huge 45-20 victory. While the Raiders would be able to hold the Buccaneers to a close battle, the fourth quarter blew the game wide open with Tampa Bay scoring 21 points to make it a blowout.
These two squads' history starts all the way back in 1976. Over the years, a lot has changed, from playoff pushes to name changes, but the history does not lie. Going into Week 14 of this season, the Raiders lead the series over the Titans 7-4 all-time.
The Raiders took the first three games these two franchises ever played against each other. Although the Buccaneers have victories sprinkled in against the Raiders, the Buccaneers have not been able to beat the Raiders in two straight games over their history.
These two teams have no love loss either, having faced off in Super Bowl XXXVII, which saw the Buccaneers take home the trophy, defeating the Raiders 48-21. The Raiders haven't returned to the Super Bowl since.
The Raiders have had the Buccaneers number before, collecting three straight victories over the Titans from 1976 to 1993. The Raiders are currently on a game-losing streak against the Buccaneers and would love nothing more to break their losing streak to the Buccaneers and their current eight-game losing streak on the season.
Against the Buccaneers, the Raiders have averaged 29 points a game and have put up 320 points total in its 11 games against Tampa Bay. While the current Raiders squad is not averaging very high numbers a game in the 2024-25 season, the Buccaneers offense has been stellar this season.
The Buccaneers have averaged 27.9 points a game this year, and the Raiders have averaged 18.6. While the historic franchises are experiencing some troubles in their current seasons, the fight will still be brought. The Raiders would love nothing more to defeat the Buccaneers, add to their history win column and damper Tampa Bays's chances at the playoffs.
