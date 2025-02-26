REPORT: Colin Cowherd Sees Rams' Stafford Getting Traded to the Raiders
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency.
There is also another way the Raiders can get a quarterback who knows how to win and play great in the biggest moments.
The Raiders can make a trade that sends them veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford and the Rams have still not committed to one another and he can be on the trade block soon.
Colin Cowherd, Host of Fox Sports Show "The Herd" sees a trade for Stafford making sense for both the Raiders and Stafford.
"I am told he [Stafford] is not interested in leaving, but he wants more money than the Rams will give him," said Cowherd. "The Raider thing is interesting ... I just want to say this out loud. The NFL magic potion, more than any sports league, is immediate hope."
"So the idea that the Raiders can turn it around, just say this out loud, Pete Carroll, Matthew Stafford, Chip Kelly offensive coordinator, Maxx Crosby elite pass rusher, and Brock Bowers an unbelievable once in a generation tight end. That is pretty interesting."
"By the way they landed probably a 10 year center in the draft, the highest rated center. They look to be good at offensive tackle."
"So there are two things Tom Brady can sell, number one no state tax in Nevada, California has 13.5 percent. Money matters do not listen to anybody. Number two, the Raiders will give you more years and much more money."
"I am telling you a difference between a two-year deal in LA and a four-year deal with the Raiders can be $70 million. You have to consider that. I said this about the Raiders: They check a lot of boxes. Now they got a head coach, they have a left tackle, they got an elite weapon, they got an elite edge rusher."
"Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll give you a legitimate coaching staff ... Matthew Stafford shows up the Raiders check all the boxes. They are a little better than what people think defensively. This is a much better opportunity than New York."
