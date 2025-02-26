BREAKING: Raiders Tom Brady, Rams' Stafford Meet in Montana
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency.
There is also another way the Raiders can get a quarterback who knows how to win and play great in the biggest moments.
The Raiders can make a trade that sends them veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford and the Rams have still not committed to one another and he can be on the trade block soon.
It was reported on Wednesday by NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and Stafford ran into each other in the state of Montana.
"Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and Rams QB Matthew Stafford ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana, sources say," said Rapoport on X/Twitter.
"The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady “hosting” or “recruiting” Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise."
Many are not going to believe that Brady being in the same place as Stafford in the off season was unplanned. It is going to be interesting to see if the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell have anything to say about it.
Last season, Brady received criticism for being an NFL on-air broadcaster and the Raiders minority owner.
For the Raiders, Stafford would be an instant fix with the Silver and Black. He is on the back end of his career but he showed us all that he is still a top quarterback in the National Football League.
"Stafford would help establish a solid floor for the Raiders’ offense," said our own Carter Landis. He would quickly become good friends with tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, maximizing their skill sets."
"However, Stafford would not be a long-term option for this Raiders team, and the Raiders’ rebuild timeline does not match Stafford’s career timeline. The Raiders must find a franchise quarterback who can lead the team for the next half-decade, not someone who would be on the team for just a year or two."
If the Raiders can land Stafford and select a young quarterback in the draft it will be a huge win for Brady and the rest of the franchise.
