REPORT: Is the Raiders' First Round Pick a Slam Dunk?
The Las Vegas Raiders are all but sure to have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. They may even have the first overall pick, depending on how their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars goes later this season.
With the Raiders likely to pick within the top five or six picks, it is not a question of whether or not the Raiders will take a quarterback, but which quarterback the Raiders will take. There has already been ample speculation about which college quarterback the Raiders will select in the draft.
For various reasons, many believe Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be the pick. While others believe the Raiders may go in a different direction, Kyle Yates of Pro Football Network thinks they are set on Sanders as their future quarterback.
“Assuming that Shedeur Sanders declares for the 2025 NFL Draft, this may just end up being the most popular pick across all NFL mocks,” Yates said. “The Las Vegas Raiders stayed where they were in the 2024 NFL Draft order and subsequently missed out on every single top-tier QB, which has left them with a carousel of mediocrity at football’s most important position this season."
Yates noted that the Raiders have had multiple quarterbacks play for them this season. Since last season, Las Vegas has had six different quarterbacks line up under center, which is never a recipe for success.
“Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder have all spent time under center for this team in 2024,” Yates said. “That simply cannot be the case again in 2025 and beyond. Sanders has plenty of potential going into the NFL, and the name recognition — as Deion Sanders’ son — would certainly help ticket sales right out of the gate.
“He has his flaws, but Sanders’ dual-threat ability would provide plenty for this coaching staff — or potentially a new one next season — to build around as this franchise looks to claw its way back to playoff contention.”
Whether they draft Shedeur or another quarterback, the Raiders must address the quarterback situation this offseason. Considering their quarterback luck over the last season, they may want to consider adding another veteran quarterback.
Sanders, O'Connell, and a veteran quarterback would go a long way for the Raiders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.