Best Backup QB Options for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will release quarterback Gardner Minshew II when the league year begins next week, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
It did not work out for Minshew in Las Vegas, as he was brought in as the steady backup presence for Aidan O’Connell. He started several games but did not play particularly well, throwing a career-high 10 interceptions in nine starts.
Even if the Raiders select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and keep Aidan O’Connell on the roster, they should still consider bringing in a veteran option. Having an experienced player teaching two young quarterbacks would be valuable.
So, let’s take a look at three backup options the Raiders could consider once free agency begins.
Jacoby Brissett - This would be a great addition for a young quarterback room.
Brissett is entering his 10th season in the NFL, and he has completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 11,400 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He would be a steady presence for a room that needs it.
Brissett will turn 33 during the season, so if the Raiders landed him on a short-term deal, he would be a good safety net.
Cooper Rush - A player who can step in for an injured starter and keep a team afloat, Rush has been a solid backup throughout his career.
Rush has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his seven-year career. He has a winning record as a starter, going 9-5 in place of Dak Prescott.
If the Dallas Cowboys let him leave, Rush would be a good addition to the Raiders’ quarterback room. If the Raiders had to turn to a veteran, they would feel comfortable having that veteran be Rush.
Joshua Dobbs - It wouldn’t hurt to have a rocket scientist on your team.
Dobbs has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,281 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He was solid for the Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.
Dobbs can also make plays with his legs, extending plays and running for important yards. The Raiders could bring him in and have him ready if they need to go to him for any reason.
