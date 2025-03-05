BREAKING: Raiders to Part Ways with QB
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback in 2025. They are still weighing their options as to how they will find one, but they are sure about one thing -- the answer isn't Gardner Minshew.
On Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Las Vegas informed Minshew they will release him when the new league year begins on March 12.
Minshew was signed to a two-year, $25 million deal in 2024 by former general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce.
He was brought in to challenge Aidan O'Connell for the starting quarterback job in a battle that lasted all through the summer and training camp before Pierce made the announcement in August that Minshew would be the starter.
Minshew struggled in his one season with the Raiders, going 2-7 in 10 games and throwing for 2,013 yards and nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions.
Eventually, O'Connell replaced Minshew before an injury brought Minshew back to the starting job. He then suffered his own injury and the Raiders had to bring in former Cincinnati Bearcats star and Atlanta Falcons backup Desmond Ridder.
Minshew has $3.16 million in guaranteed money.
The new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek are shaping the organization to their vision; clearly, they don't see a viable future with Minshew in the picture.
The Raiders need to address the quarterback position -- they were unable to bring Matthew Stafford to the desert from Los Angeles and they let go of Ridder on Feb. 28. O'Connell has survived, so far, but it is likely due to his rookie contract and the fact he has still, somehow, looked the best of the trio with Minshew and Ridder.
Drafting a quarterback is risky business, but many believe the Raiders could go that route in the 2025 NFL Draft. The class is shaky with just one quarterback scouts are confident in: Miami's Cam Ward.
The Hurricanes signal caller likely won't fall to the Raiders and trading up doesn't seem to be in the books for Carroll and Spytek. Shedeur Sanders, who has been tied to the Raiders for a long time, is seeing his draft stock plummet.
