Could a Reunion Be in Store For Raiders, Former WR Cooper?
The Las Vegas Raiders season has officially concluded, and while the playoffs were not in the cards for the team this season, it's anyones game in 2025. After proving that the Raiders have a young and reliable wide receiving squad, could a familiar face add the veteran presence for Las Vegas?
Current wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills and former Raider Amari Cooper is set to hit free agency after the conclusion of the playoffs. The now 12 year veteran began his career with the Raiders when they were still located in Oakland, as they drafted Cooper in the first round, getting taken off the board as the fourth overall pick.
In his first four seasons with the Raiders, Cooper had 3,183 receiving yards in 225 receptions, all playing in 52 games. After his stellar young performance with the Raiders, Cooper moved on to sign with the Dallas Cowboys for four seasons, the Cleveland Browns for three, and a pitstop in Buffalo.
Haven been traded twice in his career, Cooper has turned himself into a premier athlete that many organizations would want on the team. Having had been a Raider in the past, could the reunion be what this team needs to be more competitive on offense?
The Raiders have had breakout seasons from rookie tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and have seen more out of Tre Tucker as of late. The addition of a now experienced Cooper alongside the young speedsters the Raiders possess at tight end and wide receiver, Las Vegas could once again fight for the division, should everything go well.
On the season for the Bills, Cooper has played in eight games, racking up 20 receptions and totaling 297 receiving yards. Not his typical numbers, Cooper has still averaged 14.9 yards per reception and has landed two touchdown catches for Buffalo this season.
Perhaps another year in the black and silver would be just what the doctor ordered for the Raiders following a step back season. The pieces are starting to add up in the young stars, now it is all about balance between experience and un-experience.
