Top Wide Receivers Raiders Could Target in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders must upgrade several positions heading into next season.
While the Raiders’ season is not over, their performance through nine games has been bleak, and it does not look like they will turn things around.
Many in Raider Nation are ready to think about the future. With lots of cap space expected next offseason, Raiders fans are excited about the prospect of spending money to re-tool the team.
One position the Raiders must address is wide receiver. The team traded away Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers is on an expiring contract. Las Vegas must find long-term options at receiver this offseason.
There are several great options the Raiders could pursue at wide receiver. Let’s identify three of them.
Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans - Diggs suffered a torn ACL against the Indianapolis Colts, unfortunate timing as he enters free agency.
Diggs should bounce back from this injury and hits the open market at 31 years old. However, he is approaching the age where many receivers begin to regress.
Diggs was playing good football before his injury, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders need a true No. 1 wide receiver, and Diggs was one with the Buffalo Bills before his trade to Houston, where he functioned as the No. 2 behind Nico Collins.
If Diggs makes a full recovery, he could bring a level of stardom to the Raiders’ offense.
Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills - Welcome back?
Cooper was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2015 and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. He caught 225 passes for 3,183 and 19 touchdowns for the Silver and Black. He has since played for the Cleveland Browns and was traded to the Buffalo Bills in October.
Cooper has developed into a great receiver since his days with the Raiders. If they need a top receiver, Cooper can be that. He will demand a big market, though.
Darius Slayton, New York Giants - Slayton has been one of the most underrated receivers in football in the last few seasons.
During his time in New York, Slayton caught 249 passes for 3,744 yards and 20 touchdowns despite poor quarterback play.
Do the Raiders believe Slayton can be a No. 1 wide receiver? If they do, Slayton could receive a big contract to lift their offense.
