Could the Raiders Have a Trick Up Their Sleeve for a QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders absolutely must address their quarterback position this offseason. Tom Dierberger and Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated recently proposed a suggestion many may not have deemed possible just a few days or weeks ago.
“The Raiders have long been searching for a solution at quarterback,” Dierberger and Rasmussen said. “They failed to lock one down this year, as Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder have all seen action under center. Of course, drafting a quarterback seems like the logical solution to their woes at the position, and it's practically a foregone conclusion that Las Vegas will be in the market for a young arm in next year's draft."
While the Raiders will undoubtedly draft a quarterback in the first round, they could still potentially be in the market for a veteran quarterback. With the Raiders having plenty of cap space, they could technically make a play for the veteran quarterback.
“Still, bringing in Rodgers for the 2025 season could also be a prudent move for the franchise. At 2-8, Las Vegas figures to be picking near the top of the board in next year's draft. It's possible whatever quarterback they select—whether it's Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Quinn Ewers or someone else—might not immediately be ready to take over the offense.
"Rodgers is the single most experienced quarterback in the league, and there won't be a more proven option than him available in the offseason. Davante Adams, who forced his way out of Las Vegas to play alongside Rodgers in New York, wouldn't be too thrilled with this result."
While Rodgers's potential role with the Raiders is intriguing, it seems unlikely for multiple reasons. The main reason is that the Raiders will not let Rodgers hold the franchise hostage like he did the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.
The Raiders also lack the receivers or running backs Rodgers would need to be successful at this point in his career. They also do not have an offensive line to protect the aging quarterback.
The amount of money that would have to be poured into the offense alone and the funds needed to pay Rodgers would be a wrong use of money. Rodgers in a Raiders uniform is hard to fathom.
