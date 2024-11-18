REPORT: Draft Day Shocker Lands Raiders' QB of the Future
The Las Vegas Raiders are headed for one of the top picks in the NFL Draft. They will surely use that pick on one of the talented quarterbacks entering the league.
After Tom Brady was approved as a minority owner of the Raiders and Mark Davis’ recent interaction with him, many believe the Raiders will select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
However, that may not be the case, as multiple talented quarterbacks are available. Daniel Flick predicts the Raiders will select quarterback Jalen Milroe with the fifth-overall pick in the draft.
“The Raiders have the league’s worst rushing offense, mustering only 76.9 yards per game on the ground,” Flick said. “Milroe is one of the most gifted athletes in all of college football, regardless of position. He pairs explosive athleticism with a 6'2", 225-pound build, a difficult combination for opposing defenses.”
“He’s amassed 565 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and he’s made strides as a passer. This year, he has completed 67.4% of his passes for 2,046 yards and 13 touchdowns. Milroe’s ceiling is tantalizing—he just needs the right environment.”
The Raiders need a quarterback who is mobile and can throw the ball. Most of the top quarterbacks in today’s National Football League are capable passers and runners.
The Raiders do not have a quarterback on their roster that fits that mold. Mobility has become increasingly important for NFL quarterbacks; it is even more important for teams with shaky offensive lines like the Raiders'.
Las Vegas will still need to add talent and depth to their offensive line, as the unit has been nearly as big of an issue as their lack of a quarterback. However, the quarterback position is undoubtedly the most critical position the Raiders must address this offseason.
While Sanders will likely continue to be the quarterback most assume the Raiders will draft, there are no signs that it is as much of a lock as is being assumed.
As talented as Sanders is, there are other quarterbacks who are equally, if not more talented than him. If the Raiders get a high enough draft pick to where they can truly pick any quarterback they want, Sanders is not a guarantee to be the selection.
