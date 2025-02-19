Why the Future is Bright for Raiders' Richardson
It is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders as a whole did not perform well in the 2024-25 campaign, but one area that did outperform the other was the Raiders defense. Ranked 15th overall in terms of average yards allowed, the Raiders defense has a lot to grow from in the down season, and could be a real threat for 2025-26.
That being said, one player that the Raiders will look to continue his young success is cornerback Decamerion Richardson. Richardson was drafted by Las Vegas in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was able to fight for his spot on the pro roster this past season.
Playing in 12 games in his rookie campaign, the cornerback collected 46 total tackles, 27 of which were solos, while also collecting three passes defended and had one stuff. The soon to be 24 year old out of Mississippi State showcased that he could be a real fit into the future of the franchise.
The Raiders defense has been highly kept on opponents radars giving the talent that the franchise possesses. While star Maxx Crosby was sidelined due to injury last season, multiple players stepped up in an attempt to prove why they should be on the pro roster.
Richardson has had a load of success in his collegiate years, dropped over 100 total tackles (177), 106 solo tackles, and 10 passes defended in his four year stint with the college. As Richardson looks to absorb all the information and advice giving to him in the pros, he must not forget that he is good enough to be in the position he is.
Originally starting off on the practice squad, Richardson did not return once he found his footing in the NFL. Richardson truly became apart of Las Vegas' defense in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. In fact, Richardson ended his first year in the bigs with his best performance, collecting 10 total tackles, splitting five solos and five assists
In 2025, should Richardson make the team, it is intriguing to think how much more he can improve with a full season under his belt. One goal that Richardson should look to improve in the future is his stuff totals, a statistic he only notched once since breaking into the league.
