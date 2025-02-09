Biggest Area on Defense Raiders Must Improve in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders defense will be getting Maxx Crosby back next season, which will be a huge upgrade given the lack of production the Raiders had in his absence. However, there is one piece of the Raiders defense that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham should look to improve going into 2025.
The Raiders ranked 15th in total defense in the NFL last season, averagely allowing 333.1 yards to their opponents. While 15th ranked puts them in the middle of the pack, if the Raiders want to win outright next season, they must posses a Top 10 defense.
That starts with the defense improving in high leverage situations, specifically their red zone defense. According to Fox Sports, Las Vegas was ranked 25th in average points allowed per game with 25.5, but their red zone defense was ranked 21st.
Allowing a 60.3% touchdown rate while in the red zone, the defense was unable to make crucial spots consistently against their opponents. Given the offense ran through some issues last season with multiple changes in quarterback, the defense did not do the offense any favors with the amount of points they allowed.
Retainment of Robert Spillane is a must for the Raiders, as safety Tre'Von Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs has been listed as a top underrated agent candidate to keep an eye on per The 33rd Team.
The Raiders defense allowed 46 touchdowns in the 2024-25 campaign, which just further proves the red zone defense needs to improve. The front office would not have brought back defensive coordinator Patrick Graham if they felt that he couldn't improve the defense on this certain area.
Keep in mind that star defensive end Maxx Crosby missed a handful of games, and while he was playing he was dealing with an ankle injury. After the revamping of leadership in Las Vegas, the Raiders are going into 2025 with more momentum than they had at the conclusion of the season.
If the Raiders can possess a statistical Top 10 defense, the AFC West division may be one of if not the most stacked in the entire National Football League. It has been crucial for Las Vegas to improve this offseason given the success of divisional opponents, and they look to be just getting started.
