Derek Carr Has Strong Words for Raiders QB Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders have had their fair share of quarterback-related issues over the past few seasons, especially since parting ways with quarterback Derek Carr.
However, the Raiders hope their offseason trade for veteran quarterback Geno Smith will bring stability to the most critical position on the field.
Carr's departure from the Raiders was not the smoothest. Still, he wishes the franchise he still leads in passing yards the best. Carr recently shared some positive words for Smith.
“Geno can go out there and do what he does, and be accurate. He’s a crazy accurate passer, I’ve always been a great, big fan of his. Always had a good relationship with him, so I’m rooting for Geno. I hope he breaks all my records. I hope he has the greatest career and time with the Raiders. That’s what you want, you want to leave a legacy, and then you hope that someone else can come in and try and break it, try and top it, and that’s what I’m rooting for, for him," Carr said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly praised Smith for his experience throughout the league. Smith has been in the league for over a decade and continues to play quality football.
"The beauty of Geno is that Geno has been in multiple systems now, and there's a lot of things Geno can do. I don't think you can just pigeonhole him. I think he runs better than people really give him credit for. You look at the two-minute drive against the 49ers at the end of the game, and he runs it in for the winner. I think he can beat you with his feet," Kelly said.
"He can keep plays alive with his feet. He's extremely accurate. He gets the ball out of his hand quickly. He can be a movement guy, but he can also be a drop-back guy, and Pete [Carroll] and Greg Olson, our quarterback coach, had a great understanding, because they've coached him for such a long time. And what we saw in terms of Pete's evaluation, Oli's [Greg Olson] evaluation of him is what I've seen here. I think whatever we fit into schematically offensively, I think Geno can handle all that."
