Diving Into Raiders' Extensive History With Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders will ed their season against the Los Angeles Chargers as 2024-25 has been a year of ebbs an flubs for Las Vegas. While the Raiders are well out of the playoff picture, their opponents hold onto a chance to raise the trophy at the end of the season. The Raiders would love nothing more than to take away any momentum the Chargers have going into the playoffs.
Throughout the years, the Raiders and Chargers have been fighting one another. Week 18's matchup will be the 131st time these two franchises competed against one another. Luckily for Las Vegas, the numbers lean their way, as they hold the series over the Chargers, winning 69 times over the years compared to the Chargers 59 times.
Sunday will be a rematch from earlier this season, as the Chargers took down the Raiders by the score of 22-10 way back in Week 1. Since their last meeting, the Raiders have dealt with injuries and a ten game losing streak while the Chargers found their way to the postseason for the first time since 2022.
The Raiders and Chargers have traded wins back and forth in their last seven matchups, and if history is set to repeat itself, the Raiders could continue the back an forth with a Week 18 victory. Though the Raiders have had success against the Chargers in the past, there have been some rough roads before.
The Chargers, between 2003 and 2009, bested the Raiders for 13 straight victories. Since the 2009 13th loss straight, the Raiders have won 14 games and have lost 15 times. Given how the Raiders franchise has recently performed, it seems outlandish that they would hold the all time record over LA.
From 1968 to 1977, the Raiders did not lose a single game against the Chargers, but did end up tying twice in those years. The winning streak for Las Vegas was 16 before the Chargers bested the Raiders again in 1977.
Unlucky for the Raiders, we do not live in the 1970's anymore, and this current Raiders team will look to end their season on a high note by taking down Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers.
