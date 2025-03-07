Raiders Making a Move For Seahawks Star?
The Las Vegas Raiders under head coach Pete Carroll might end up looking like what he had with the Seattle Seahawks.
Literally.
On Friday, it was reported by ESPN's Brady Henderson that the Raiders talked to the Seahawks about a possible trade for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf requested a trade from the team on Wednesday, per reporting from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
"Metcalf, 27, is under contract with the Seahawks through 2025 and is coming off a productive year in which he fell just shy of recording his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season," wrote Sports Illustrated's Kristen Wong. "Seattle has agreed to let Metcalf explore his options this offseason, and one team in the mix could feature a familiar face hoping to lure the veteran wideout."
The connection to the Raiders is as obvious as it gets -- head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll was Metcalf's coach for his first five seasons in the NFL; under Carroll, Metcalf received two Pro Bowl nods and the Seahawks had three playoff berths.
The Raiders are looking to build a strong foundation for whoever ends up at quarterback in 2025, and pairing a top pass-catcher with generational rookie tight end Brock Bowers is high on the list of priorities. If Metcalf were to join, the Raiders could focus elsewhere in the upcoming draft with Bowers and Jakobi Meyers former the rest of a solid receiving trio.
"The Raiders are currently in rebuild mode following a pitiful 4–13 campaign and will have several roster priorities this offseason, including finding a starting quarterback," wrote Wong. "Whether Las Vegas plucks a young signal-caller in the draft in April or trades for a veteran, a vertical threat like Metcalf would automatically upgrade the team’s offense, one that ranked near the bottom of the league in 2024 with 303.2 total yards per game."
While rebuild isn't quite the word for, the Raiders are undergoing massive changes with a new regime headed by Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady. The vision is a strong framework in the desert post-Carroll.
A strong first offseason is crucial in building that foundation.
