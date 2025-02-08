Does Deion Sanders' Recent Draft Comments Benefit the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders biggest need this offseason is a quarterback. The Raiders have not had consistency at the position the last few seasons. The Silver and Black last season struggled on the offensive side of the ball and the major reason why was because the quarterback play. The next franchise quarterback can come from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll and John Spytek will now start to do their homework on the quarterback class heading into the NFL Draft. Both will want to draft a quarterback that best fits what scheme they want to run in Las Vegas for years to come.
Minority owner Tom Brady will also be involved in the quarterback decision making process and will probably have the final say on who the Raiders select. Owner Mark Davis has said in the past that Brady will have a major voice on decision making and we have already seen that play out during the hiring process of Carroll and Spytek.
One quarterback that has been on the Raiders radar for a long time now, is University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders and the Raiders seem like the right fit. Sanders will be a top pick in April and can be the first quarterback taken off the board.
His father Deion Sanders recent take about his son getting drafted and his comments can be a good sign for the Raiders as we inch closer to the draft.
"There are a lot of teams I prefer him not to play for," said Deion Sanders on the Dan Patrick Show. ?"Ain't there teams you do not want to watch? There are teams I did not want to play for. So why would I want my kid? So, no. I am a real dad who has a lot of information about the NFL. I know some folks that know some folks in the NFL. I know what is behind the curtains. Definitely, I am going to lead them in the right direction."
Deion also talked about how he will go about tell teams not to draft Shedeur.
"I would meet them behind closed doors. I would not call them out. I would not put them on front street and talk about the organization because people work too hard to make it right ... I would meet them privately and talk about my concerns, so we can have an understanding."
