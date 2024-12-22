BREAKING: Deion Sanders Reveals Shedeur's Feelings on Potential Landing Spots
The Las Vegas Raiders are heavy favorites to land University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders currently have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will be looking for their next franchise quarterback after the season. Shedeur, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, could be that pick.
Shedeur has shown his interest in being selected by the Raiders through social media. He also has a good relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.
"I just want these guys happy man," said Deion Sanders on The Rich Eisen Show. "I just want them happy, in the right situation to soar. Unfortunately, they are so good that they are going to go to a team that was not that good the prior year. But that can all change with the announcement of their names. That can all change, quickly."
Many think Deion Sanders will keep Shedeur from being drafted by certain franchises. That is not the case at all, the elder Sanders revealed.
"I just saw the goal was to go before I did. And he is gonna eclipse that because I was the fifth pick. He is certainly going to be one or two or whatever he is going to be. So, that is what he wants. He never told me that but that is what he wants ... It is the Raiders or the Giants. Those two probably. And you know right now, that is where it is going to go."
Deion also spoke on the rumors that him and Shedeur are a package deal.
"I have not spoken to anyone about a package deal. Or anyone about a deal period. We are trying to work something out here as you speak. I am not going to lie about that ... And I have one of the best, if not the best AD [Athletic Director] in the country in Rick George and I am confident that we are going to get something done, to keep me here. So, we can bring this wonderful city a National Championship. So, I can put my face on top of that mountain."
Sanders will be must watch TV when he enters the league next season.
"He is confident in what he does," Sanders said. "And they cannot wait. Him and Travis [Hunter] cannot wait to play in this bowl game ... We are going to finish this."
