Double-Digit Comeback Solidifies Raiders as a Player-Led Team
The Las Vegas Raiders came back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 26-23. This was after another rough start to the game by quarterback Gardner Minshew II and the Raiders' offense.
In the first half against the Ravens, the Raiders’ first three offensive drives ended in a punt. On those three drives, the Raiders’ drives on offense were three plays for -8 yards, six plays for 10 yards, and three plays for 6 yards. The Raiders would put 3 points on the board on their next drive but followed that with a lousy interception by Minshew.
However, following the interception, veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby approached Minshew, letting the quarterback know that the defense had his back and would continue to play well enough to make up for his mistakes. Coach Antonio Pierce said that was a turning point in the game.
"Yeah, I mean, I can go up to Gardner [Minshew] and give him a pep talk too, but it's different when it comes from Maxx Crosby,” Pierce said. “It's different when it comes from a Robert Spillane. Like I said, that is just showing the togetherness of our team. Everything that we worked on in training camp and the offseason, building that bond, building that closeness with one another. 'Hey, I got your back.' Bad play, 'Ok, cool. I got you.' That's what our defense has done a really good job of, not blinking, not flinching.
“And we're going to get that confidence with our offense. As you can see, we've got some really good players here. We just need to do it for four quarters, but I think it's really telling when the leaders of our team just step up like that all on their own, grab a quarterback, which you don't see much, a defensive player interacting with a quarterback after a negative play, and have that kind of response."
The Raiders undoubtedly have their flaws, especially on offense. However, they are unquestionably more of a team than they were at any point last season. They now have the roster to play winning football. It will be up to the players on the field to ensure that happens.
