Late-Round Option for Raiders to Fortify Interior
The Las Vegas Raiders need to fortify the interior of the offensive line. They have a great player to start that process with in Jackson Powers-Johnson, who looks to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player soon.
After cutting Andre James, though, the Raiders will need to look for more options to rotate at center and guard. The late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft is a good place to stock up since the Raiders will likely focus their early picks on playmakers at skill positions or on defense.
Kansas' Bryce Cabeldue was a player who benefited greatly from a strong Pro Day, and 33rd Team's James Foster considers him a prospect who deserves Day 3 consideration.
"After three years as Kansas’ starting right tackle, Bryce Cabeldue moved to the left side of the line in 2024 and had the best season of his career," wrote Foster. "Based on his final year of tape and his pro day performance, I expect Cabeldue to be an early day three pick. He’ll most likely play guard in the NFL, but his experience playing both tackle spots could be valuable in an emergency. Cabeldue is a phenomenal run blocker with a blend of power, explosiveness, and balance that will allow him thrive in any offensive scheme. His movement skills are hard to miss on tape, but he put on a show at Kansas’ pro day and verified his athletic ability.
"His 4.95 40-yard dash and 114-inch broad jump were both third best among offensive linemen in the 2025 class. He also had an 80th percentile short shuttle, which is the most translatable drill for offensive linemen.
"Cabeldue’s film is littered with pancakes, textbook reach blocks, and athletic blocks in open space. Watch any of Devin Neal’s 16 touchdowns from last year and there’s a good chance Cabeldue is the one leading the way and carving an open rushing lane. His tape is especially easy to project to the next level because he’s proven the ability to execute any block on any rushing concept.
"Cabeldue’s an exceptional zone blocker who can secure difficult backside cutoffs with ease. He has the burst out of his stance to win leverage off the snap and the hip flexibility to seal the defender out of his gap. His explosiveness also results in quick, decisive wins on angle drive blocks, as he surges into his fit and generates displacement on initial contact. When pulling or climbing to the second level, Cabeldue is balanced connecting to moving targets and coordinated sustaining the block. He has the versatility and finishing mentality to upgrade an NFL running game early in his career."
