Steelers Insider on Value of Elandon Roberts
The Las Vegas Raiders acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts in free agency, looking to revamp the linebacker room after the departures of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.
With Roberts, the Raiders have a nine-year NFL veteran with experience and ability well into his 30s. For a linebacker room that has gotten younger over the course of a week, Roberts' value is immeasurable in the experience department.
Recently, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI beat writer Noah Strackbein spoke with Las Vegas Raiders On SI, providing in-depth knowledge about what the Raiders are getting from their newly acquired linebacker.
"He's a guy who has come such a long way and has always been the same player. Consistent, reliable, and that is who you want as an inside linebacker," said Strackbein. "Two years ago, the Steelers lost everybody. They had two starting linebackers go down, they were picking up guys off the street in the middle of the season to come in here and start. E-Rob was the only guy who was healthy all year long and even when he wasn't, he was their reliable starter. And he did things that, like he played better at times than I've seen anybody play at inside linebacker -- and the Steelers have had names like Ryan Shazier, you know, and Devin Bush when he was good before the ACL injury, and Vince Williams.
"Elandon Roberts, he is a star. He is a starter-quality player, and he can do anything you ask him to do."
Roberts is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, and he has started in 105 games across his stints in New England, Miami, and Pittsburgh. His physical play-style is recognized around the league as "old school", something Raiders fans will appreciate.
"I think it just sends a message of how and what style of ball we want to play," Roberts told reporters at his introductory presser. "But at the same time, I think being physical and being that type of player, you have to take into account that teams know that. So, when you're a downhill guy, they might do a lot of play action, a lot of bootlegs, they’ll try to kind of slow you down by doing draw plays and stuff like that.
"So, you just got to be cognizant of that also in your game. Trust me, I love my superpowers, but just like anybody, your superpowers can get you in trouble if you don't understand when to use them and when not to use them. And you know, man, I'm going on year 10, so I've been blessed to be able to experience the positive and the negative with it. But you know one thing about me, I'm going to set that tone, so we are going to have some fun out here Raider Nation."
