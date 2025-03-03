OSU WR Egbuka Praises Raiders' Coach, His Idol
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll to establish a successful floor for their organization.
After several years of losing football, the Raiders became impatient with not reaching the postseason and hired a guy who reached that point in more than half of his coaching career.
Now that Carroll and new general manager John Spytek have taken over, the Raiders could quickly turn things around and push for a postseason appearance in 2025. It all depends on how they build their roster.
The Raiders need more from their offensive skill positions if they want to get to that point. They will likely consider the 2025 NFL Draft to find those players.
One player they could consider is Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. They may be unable to draft him based on his projected draft spot and where they select, but anything can happen, so they should keep their minds open.
I spoke with Egbuka at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week about his thoughts on the Raiders and what it would mean to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
“It was amazing,” Egbuka said about his Raiders visit. “I was walking in the room, and first thing, I’m a Seahawks fan, so Pete Carroll was there, so I was like, ‘Oh snap, that’s Pete Carroll,’ so I was walking in the room, but I’m looking for Coach Kelly, and he’s not there. I think he was in the bathroom or something, because he came in late. So then, we shared a moment there. It was really exciting to see him and chop it up with him a little bit. Ever since the national championship, I haven’t really seen them, except for the parade in Columbus, so it was amazing.”
Egbuka also said Kelly was one of the smartest offensive minds he has ever been around.
“Just everything he did from a weekly standpoint to be able to ensure us victory on Saturday was really why you see why he’s so great,” he said.
Egbuka was one of the Buckeyes’ top wide receivers last season, catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.
If there is a chance the Raiders could land him in the draft, he could be an excellent option for whoever they decide on as their next franchise quarterback.
