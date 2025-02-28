Pete Carroll Sends Message to Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders have been among the most active franchises since the conclusion of the 2024 season. Bringing in new leadership as well as extending safety Isaiah Pola-Mao thus far before the NFL Draft, the Raiders could be on the road to recovery.
After a disappointing season in Las Vegas, the future needed more security. Entering Super Bowl winning head coach Pete Carroll to the organization has already given the franchise new life behind the scenes, but as we all know, job security is determined on the field.
Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, the new head coach in town made sure he told the fans of Las Vegas what he asks of them as they go into the new campaign.
"To get our people riled out about what we're all about, to show up, to be excited to bring the energy, that's all part of helping us win," Coach Carroll said. "I'm counting on our fans to take some more of those seats and not sell their tickets to people from outside of town."
Home field advantage is always as impactful as the fans make it, and that goes for any team in the National Football League. It is important that the front office continues to make moves this offseason to eliminate fans doubt in their heads that 2025 will resemble 2024.
The Raiders won two games at home this past season, and for a team that has one of the more luxurious stadiums in all of football, it would be nice for the fans to see their club win more when they are in town. Carroll believes the fans bring a huge factor to a winning atmosphere in Las Vegas.
"I have great respect for the factor that they {Raider Nation} bring. Raider Nation is hugely valuable and important to us, and we want to give them back something special to make this whole thing very synergistic," Carroll said.
As the Raiders go into their routine and preparation for the new season, it is important to know where they stood last season. If the franchise is able to turn it around, it will only make the success feel so much better for the Raider Nation that stuck with their team through the valleys.
