Raiders Predicted to Reunite Chip Kelly With Dynamic Weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders clearly did not have much of an answer in their backfield following the loss of running back Josh Jacobs last offseason.
The Raiders went into 2024 expecting big things from Zamir White, but White proved to be a major disappointment, and Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are nothing more than backups.
Yes, Sincere McCormick definitely showed some flashes during the second half of the year, but that was only brief, and while Las Vegas should certainly attempt to make McCormick a part of the offense next season, it can't rely on him as the featured back.
The Raiders absolutely need to find another halfback this offseason, whether that be via free agency, trade or the NFL Draft.
Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network recently posted the site's latest edition of its seven-round mock draft, and he had Las Vegas finding its answer at running back in the third round with Ohio State Buckeyes star TreVeyon Henderson.
"This season at Ohio State, Chip Kelly created a surplus of splash plays with TreVeyon Henderson. Now he can recapture that spark by drafting him early in the third round," DeLeone wrote.
Kelly served as Henderson's offensive coordinator this past season as the Buckeyes went on to win the national championship, and Henderson played a gigantic role in Ohio State's journey.
The 22-year-old—who bears some similarities to Aaron Jones—racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a robust 7.1 yards per carry in 2024. He also logged 27 catches for 284 yards and a score.
Now, Kelly is the Raiders' offensive coordinator, so you can bet that Kelly would find clever ways to effectively work Henderson into the offense.
Would Henderson have the capability to be Las Vegas' lead back right off the bat? That remains to be seen, but a two-pronged attack of Henderson and McCormick could certainly be interesting.
The Raiders may look to sign a veteran in free agency, but they need to be careful not to overspend on someone like Najee Harris.
Las Vegas may actually be best served depending on the draft for its backfield solution.
