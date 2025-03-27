Evaluating a Potential Koonce/Wilson Platoon for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have long sought an answer for their pass-rush across from Maxx Crosby.
That answer appeared to be Malcolm Koonce after his breakout 2023 season, but a knee injury eliminated his 2024 campaign, and he could never build on it.
However, the Raiders believed in Koonce’s growth so much that they re-signed him to a one-year contract when free agency began weeks ago. With a healthy 2025, Koonce could establish himself as one of the Silver and Black’s top defenders.
While Koonce should have a chance to take back the starting role across from Crosby, the Raiders still must figure out what to do with former first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Entering a pivotal season in his young career, Wilson is in need of a breakout campaign.
Because Koonce is in for a bounce-back year and Wilson needs to produce, the Raiders could end up playing both defensive ends an equal amount.
There really is no way the Raiders lose in this situation. Either Koonce produces at a high level and they have a long-term option at their other defensive end spot, or Wilson surpasses him and they have a cheap defender for the next two seasons.
If Koonce earns a long-term contract by having a good 2025 season, the Raiders still have Wilson in a rotational role as a backup. Crosby will take on double teams on one side, Christian Wilkins takes on blocks on the interior, and Koonce can beat tackles one-on-one.
The Raiders deployed Wilson as an interior rusher in the second half of his rookie season, to great success. Wilson produced a significantly higher amount of pressure when he was an interior rusher.
Should they choose to use him that way, the Raiders always have that in their back pocket.
Las Vegas had visions of being one of the top defensive lines in the NFL in 2024. Due to multiple injuries, that did not materialize.
Now, with everyone healthy, the Raiders can start those dreams up again. It will be worth watching to see how Koonce and Wilkins bounce back from their injuries, but they should be productive nonetheless.
Seeing how the Raiders deploy both Koonce and Wilson off the edge could be fun, too.
Follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.