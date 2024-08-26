Fans Have Felt Uneasy About Past Raiders QBs Who Went on to Have Success
The quarterback position has been a hot topic of conversation for the Las Vegas Raiders for the last few seasons. Most Raiders fans have various and differing opinions on the team’s signal caller. The quarterback position is the most critical position on the field, leading to many hot takes on what the Raiders should do at the position.
After being rumored to be interested in top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft and high-profile veterans in free agents this offseason, the Raiders landed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who beat out second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the team’s starting position. As talented as both quarterbacks are, they are far from being the top quarterbacks in the league. Even many Raiders fans are not sold on the team’s quarterbacks.
Luckily for Minshew and O’Connell, the Raiders have had multiple past quarterbacks face a similar response from the fan base before succeeding with the team: Jim Plunkett and Rich Gannon. Plunkett and Gannon arrived at the Raiders with plenty of naysayers and nonbelievers, but they reached incredible heights with the team.
Plunkett would go from backup quarterback to starting quarterback with the Raiders twice, leading them to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII, securing Super Bowl MVP honors in Super Bowl XV.
Gannon signed with the Raiders as a free agent in 1999 and was voted to the Pro Bowl each of his first four seasons with the team. He would win the NFL Most Valuable Player award in 2002 and guided the Raiders to a Super Bowl appearance that season. He would pass for over 12,000 yards while with the Raiders, undoubtedly surpassing the expectations when he first signed with the team.
Minshew may feel similar to Plunkett and Gannon regarding those who doubt him after bouncing around with multiple teams before landing with the Raiders. This is not to say that any quarterbacks on the Raiders’ roster will reach the heights of Plunkett or Gannon.
However, the sentiment of many Raiders fans surrounding the addition of Minshew and the news that he will start the season as the team’s starter is similar to the overall sentiment of Raiders fans when Plunkett and Gannon signed with the Raiders many years ago.
The Raiders have a history of surprising many people with quarterbacks who were overlooked when the Silver and Black signed them. Raiders fans hope Minshew and second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell can shock the world, too.
