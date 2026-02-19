What the Raiders Need To Do To Spruce Up Their LB Room

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of glaring holes in their roster, ones that need to be filled before they can be a competitive team again. It's unreasonable to think that they'll all be addressed this offseason, but I have hope that every area will be addressed either through free agency or through the draft.

Klint Kubiak saw firsthand what it takes to win a Super Bowl, and the Seattle Seahawks won the big game because their defense was able to shut down the New England Patriots. Kubiak is an offensive guru, but he has to know that in order to turn the Silver and Black around, they need to be better on that side of the ball. What can they do this offseason to help improve their defense?

Deciding What To Do With a Veteran

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A key component of what made the Seahawks defense so effective was their versatile linebacker play. One can imagine that's where Kubiak may want to start rebuilding their defense, as they control the middle of the field and can change how teams play them.

They were able to get a lot of production out of their linebackers next season, but it would be a mistake to head into next season with the same group of guys. Both Elandon Roberts and Devin White are slated to hit free agency, and I don't think Kubiak and the Raiders front office should sign them back for 2026.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Looking at his numbers from last season, White's coming off a monster season where he had a career-high 174 total tackles. He had 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and defended against three passes. However, when actually looking at his tape on the field, you'd see that he's often flat-footed and is prone to getting beaten on big plays.

Roberts did his job as a one-year acquisition that gave their linebacker room some experience, but I think the Raiders should be giving those reps to their younger players. Both Cody Lindenberg and Tommy Eichenberg are two young linebackers who have gotten sporadic playing time, and I think the Raiders should embrace the youth on their roster and give them a chance to compete for the starting linebacker positions next season.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I think it'd be a good idea to bring in linebacker competition for them to compete with in the offseason, but I think that those two are the linebackers of the future for the Raiders, and it's time they were given a legitimate shot.

