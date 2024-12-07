Former NFL Great Sherman Has Interesting Take on Raiders, Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders have not found the same success this season under head coach Antonio Pierce as they did when he took over as interim head coach last season.
The Raiders season has been a major disappointment. And Raiders coaches, players, and the organization will be the first to agree. With five games to go the Raiders have a 2-10 record, last in their division, and can end the season with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The team has shown fight all season and you can see the culture change that Pierce has brought to the Silver and Black. One of the biggest questions after the season for the Raiders is whether they bring back Antonio Pierce.
If the Raiders let Pierce go after only one season, the organization will be looking for a new head coach once again. Certainly not a recipe for success for any franchise to keep letting coaches go.
Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman expressed his opinion on Antonio Pierce and the Raiders on his podcast.
"I think he is the perfect fit in Vegas," said Richard Sherman. "I think they set him up for failure. And if you fire him, it is such bs. Because you did not give him a good enough team to do anything more than what they are doing. They had the Kansas City Chiefs, number one record, on the ropes, done for. But he [Antonio Pierce] has had to do this with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, these are not necessarily elite quarterbacks. They have done a serviceable job."
"They had Davante [Adams] for a little while. They traded him away. You let Josh Jacobs go. And so, you know this was not going to be an attractive job last offseason. So, did you just give it to Antonio Pierce so he could bite the bullet this season, just to fire him, unit it was a more attractive position, when you have a high draft pick and you can get a quarterback of the future ... If they do that, I will be so pissed off because that is total BS. You set the man up for failure, expected him to fail, fired him for failing with no chance ... I hope not."
