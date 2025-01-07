Former Raiders CB Robertson Shined For Detroit Lions
Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson came up huge for the NFC's No. 1 seeded Detroit Lions. In fact, he is a big reason as to why the Lions hold that seed in the first place.
Sunday night was billed by some as one of the biggest games in the history of the regular season. The first time in NFL history that two 14-win teams, the Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, would duke it out in a non-playoff game. At stake was the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a first-round bye and home field advantage through to the big game.
The loser would fall to No. 5 (absurd when you consider the No. 3 seed is a 10-win Tampa Bay squad) and be forced to face a hot Los Angeles Rams team on the road with no time to rest. A total of three road playoff games (most likely).
The Lions' injury woes on defense were well-documented and against a dangerous receiving corps like the Vikings', led by All-Pro Justin Jefferson, it could have gotten ugly. But thanks to a comination of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's genius and a hard-nosed effort from players like Robertson, the Lions held the Vikings without a touchdown in a 31-9 romp.
Robertson played so well he earned his first game ball. Per Pro Football Focus, Robertson covered Jefferson on 35 of 43 routes and allowed one of the NFL's best (if not the best) game-breaking receivers to just three receptions and 54 yards on seven targets. He nearly had an interception, too.
Robertson, a Louisiana Tech product, was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started in 21 games for the Silver and Black while appearing in 54 total across four seasons. His final season in Las Vegas, 2023, was arguably his best. He started in 12 games and tallied two interceptions and 50 total tackles, both career highs.
In the offseason, the Lions picked up Robertson in free agency to address serious issues in the defensive backfield that had hindered them throughout an impressive 12-5 campaign in 2023 that fell short of the Super Bowl by one game.
