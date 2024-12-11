Former Raiders MVP Gannon Gives Thoughts on QB Situation
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was injured for the second time this season in Week 14. O'Connell left the game in Week 14 with a knee injury. O'Connell avoided a serious knee injury. MRI revealed O'Connell suffered a bone bruise in his knee. O'Connell has not been ruled out of the Raiders Week 15 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.
Former Raiders quarterback and NFL MVP winner Rich Gannon shared his thoughts recently.
"You hate to see that," Gannon said. "The guy [Aidan O'Connell] has been snake-bitten this year. You look at the thumb injury earlier in the season that kept him out several weeks, now he comes back. He did some good things last week in the game against the Chiefs and you thought really this was an opportunity for him to kind of finish out the season and really show people what he is capable of doing."
"I just feel for this kid. This kid has been through a lot. Went 5-5 last year as a rookie with a lot of change around him. And I do not think the final chapter has been written about Aidan O'Connell. I think the kid can play. There is no question in my mind. Whether or not he is going to be the franchise quarterback next year. Whether or not the Raiders going to get a quarterback, which I am sure they will. I think this kid has a chance to develop. It is just unfortunate that he has had so many setbacks here in his second season."
The Raiders are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft but that does not mean O'Connell cannot compete for the starting job next season.
"Well, I think the quarterback room is going to look a lot different next year. And my sense is that when they set out the chairs, he is going to have one. If it was me, I would definitely have him on the roster next year. I think he will be a great backup quarterback. And let him compete for the starting job. You are probably got to draft a quarterback. Let them compete. Let them figure out how this thing is going to work out."
