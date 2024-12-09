REPORT: Buccaneers Not Flagged for Late Hit on Raiders' O'Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a challenging season in more ways than one, most notably with injuries. Las Vegas has lost numerous players who were critical to the team's chances of being successful, and they seem to lose more weekly.
That was again the case for the Raiders in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Raiders lost quarterback Aidan O'Connell after he sustained a hit well after getting rid of the ball.
Sports Illustrated’s Stephen Douglas noted the events that ended O’Connell’s day and possibly his season prematurely. “Aidan O'Connell suffered a knee injury during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Douglas said. “O'Connell rolled out to his right late in the third quarter and completed an eight-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers.
“After O'Connell threw the ball, he was shoved in the back by Bucs defensive tackle Calijah Kancey,” Douglas said. “O'Connell went to the ground and remained there until he was carted off the field with a leg injury. It was quickly announced that his day was over because of a knee injury.
“Instant replay clearly shows O'Connell taking two steps before Kancey pushed him, but officials did not throw a flag for roughing the passer or anything else. The Raiders punted instead.”
O'Connell has yet to have consistent playing time this season after leading the team to a 5-4 stretch during the final half of last season. As unfortunate as the injury was, it also raises health concerns about O'Connell, who suffered an injury in two of his previous games.
The injury to O'Connell means the Raiders are now on their third quarterback of the season after losing quarterback Gardner Minshew a few weeks ago. Las Vegas' loss to the Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans put the Raiders in position for the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Raiders hope to make the most of the next few games as the season will soon mercifully come to an end. Las Vegas cannot get to the offseason fast enough.
