Rob Gronkowski Has Praise for Raiders' Bowers, Minority Owner Tom Brady
The one silver lining for the Las Vegas Raiders this season has been rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers has been the show for the Raiders. The Raiders knew what they were getting in Bowers when they selected him in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he has surprised many in the locker on how great he has been playing in only his rookie season.
Every team that the Raiders have faced has had praise for Bowers. Bowers is the one guy other teams game plan for when they match up with the Raiders.
Bowers has been a star that has already broken one rookie record and is on his way to breaking another very soon. You can say that he has been the best tight end in the league this season. With three different quarterbacks and an offense that has struggled for most part of the season, Bowers is still putting up great numbers.
Bowers has received the attention of many NFL legends and Hall of Famers during the season. And the latest one is considered by many as the best tight end of all time.
Former NFL tight end and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski was asked about Brock Bowers by "Vegas Sports Today".
"Guy is a legend already," said Gronkowski. "It is unbelievable what he is doing ... I am loving it [the tight end position in the NFL]. It is unbelievable. With the example of Brock Bowers what he is doing, I mean the guy has like 100 catches already. It is just a rookie, which is just incredible, Just to be able to do that and all these other tight ends as well, just representing the position greatly. And if you look on National Tight End Day this year, everyone was balling out."
Gronkowski was also asked about his former teammate and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and what he can bring to the Raiders in the offseason.
"I mean, we are going to see. It is his first year being the owner of the Raiders and I think he is going to have a big part presence with them. I mean, the guy knows football inside and out. He knows the organization of how it is run inside and out. And Tom is going to do a great job. He is going to bring in great players that is for sure."
