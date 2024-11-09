Former Raiders MVP Sounds Off On the Silver and Black
Amid the Las Vegas Raiders 2-7 start of the season, the organization has decided to move on from three offensive coaches.
The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, and offensive line coach James Cregg.
These moves came from the Raiders after the team suffered its fifth straight loss in Week 9, to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Raiders offense has struggled all season long. And there were no signs of improvement.
The Raiders are averaging only 18.7 points a game. They have also played with three different quarterbacks this season. Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder have all seen time at quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Former Raiders MVP Quarterback Rich Gannon had comments about the Raiders recent coaching changes.
"Look, this is an all too common occurrence with the Raiders," said Gannon on VSiNLive Broadcast Channel. "We saw this last year during the season. We see it again this year. It is just an absolute mess. And I think you hired a head coach that does not have experience. You hired an offensive line coach who has never been an offensive line coach in the NFL. He has been an assistant but never really had to run that room ... It is not a good situation there with the Raiders."
"The other problem is that you look at the football team itself, at some point, we can keep firing general managers. We can keep firing head coaches, and position coaches, but at the end of the day how about the players? They have 19 giveaways this year, which is the most in the NFL and it is not even close. They cannot play defense. They are supposed to be good on defense ... At some point, somebody in the locker room needs to look around and say you know what guys how about we play better football. How about we practice harder? How about we pay a little more attention to the details? It gets back to the culture and the environment in the building. And to me, that is where I will start."
"The product on the field is bad. You go to a Raiders home game and if it is against the Chiefs, 49ers, or Steelers, you feel like you are at a home game for the opponent. The fans are frustrated. I get beat up on social media. They had enough. They want to fire everybody. At some point, you have to look at the whole operation. I am hoping that is what is going to happen at the end of the season. I cannot imagine that Antonio Pierce will be back next year. I do not know who he is listening to. That is another thing. Mark [Davis] has had a lot of people in his ears. I do not know who he is listening to. And if he is getting the right advice."
