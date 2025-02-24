Raiders Should Be Wary of Star Free Agent Pass Rusher
The Las Vegas Raiders absolutely need to address their pass rush this offseason, as they don't exactly have a ton of options outside of Maxx Crosby.
The Raiders finished with just 38 sacks this past year, which ranked toward the bottom of the NFL. Yes, Crosby missed five games and totaled only 7.5 sacks as a result, but even with a healthy Crosby, Las Vegas had difficulty getting to the quarterback.
Now, it should be noted that some of that had to do with Malcolm Koonce's absence, as he missed all season due to a torn ACL. But Koonce is slated to hit free agency, and the Raiders may very well let him walk depending on the contract he is seeking.
So, what will Las Vegas do? Well, the Raiders are loaded with cap space, so they can absolutely sign one of the top edge rushers on the open market.
This year, Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat represents one of the best names available (PFF ranked him the 10th-best player overall), and thanks to his tremendous performance in the Eagles' championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he will surely get paid handsomely.
But would he be worth it for Las Vegas? Keep in mind that Sweat was good—not great—during the regular season. He registered 41 tackles and eight sacks. He also has logged just one double-digit sack campaign since entering the NFL in 2018.
So should Sweat really command an elite contract? Based on how edge rushers get compensated in today's NFL, he probably will command one regardless of how anyone feels about it. And yes, the Raiders really do need another pass rusher, so they may end up sinking big dollars into one.
But Las Vegas needs to be sensible. Just because it has a ton of money to spend does not mean it should just throw cash into oblivion, and if Sweat is asking for a ridiculous deal, the Raiders should pass.
There will be numerous other intriguing pass rushers available in free agency, and there will also be plenty of options on tap in the NFL Draft.
Again, Sweat is a good player, but he is definitely a case of buyer beware.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE