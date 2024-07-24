Gallup's Retirement Opens Door for Raiders' Tucker
It turns out Michael Gallup will not suit up for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.
The Raiders announced a flurry of moves on Tuesday evening, including placing the 28-year-old veteran receiver on the reserve/retired list.
Las Vegas signed Gallup in April after he spent six seasons in the league with the Dallas Cowboys. He posted 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career.
Gallup’s retirement means two things: the Raiders need to find some receiver depth, and second-year speedster Tre Tucker’s battle for the third receiver spot just lost some competition.
Tucker should have a much more wide-open chance to be the Raiders’ WR3 than he did before.
Another free agent addition, Jalen Guyton, was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, so he will miss valuable reps in training camp. Gallup and Guyton were Tucker’s two biggest roadblocks to becoming WR3.
Tucker finished his rookie season with the Silver and Black with 19 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns. He was mainly used as a deep threat, taking the top off defenses with his blazing speed.
Will Tucker show he can be more than just a burner in 2024? A better question may be: does he need to?
The Raiders have Davante Adams as their do-it-all playmaking star, while Jakobi Meyers is the sure-handed, shifty route runner who is always reliable on third down to move the chains. Tucker can play his role as a deep threat and thrive.
What should the Raiders expect from Tucker in year two? He will likely see more than 34 targets and could be used in a multitude of ways, including on end-arounds. He carried the ball ten times for 77 yards last season. Could he see a significantly increased role in the offense?
If the Raiders still want to add wide receiver depth before the season, plenty of capable pass-catchers are available on the free-agent market. Former Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas and former All-Pro Julio Jones are possible options.
The Raiders won’t have Gallup catching passes for them this season, but that could open the door for a young player like Tucker. It will be interesting to see how Tucker takes advantage of this opportunity and if the Raiders decide to add depth to the position.
