Trade for Smith Could Hint at Raiders Draft Plans
The Las Vegas Raiders have many decisions to make this offseason to build their roster. They recently completed a trade for quarterback Geno Smith, which opens the door for the Raiders to do whatever they would like at the draft.
Nate Davis of USA TODAY recently listed his thoughts on the biggest winners and losers of the Raiders' trade. He believes running back Ashton Jeanty is one of the biggest winners, as the trade for Smith heightens the chances he is drafted by the Raiders or in the top 10.
Over the past two seasons, the Raiders' ground game has been just as bad, if not worse, than their quarterback play. Las Vegas has struggled to pass and run the ball consistently well, making the addition of Jeanty a legitimate idea for the Silver and Black.
"Is the star running back from Boise State quietly rising up the draft board? After rushing for 2,601 yards in 2024 – 7.0 per carry! – he might be the best player available this year on merit, the position he plays probably his biggest devaluating factor," Davis said.
"But with the Chicago Bears already rebuilding their offensive line via the trade market, the Jets hiring a coach (Aaron Glenn) who saw first-hand the benefit of drafting an explosive runner (Jahmyr Gibbs) in Detroit, and the Raiders now in a better position to support a bell cow back without having to lean on him inordinately, it’s starting to seem incrementally likely that Jeanty might land in the top 10 next month."
Adding Jeanty would only be a good idea if they continued adding to their offensive line. Few running backs in the league could be consistently well behind the offensive lines the Raiders have fielded over the last two seasons. They hope to change that this season.
The Raiders have started five different running backs over the past two seasons and still registered one of the fewest yards per game of any team in the league. Las Vegas could undoubtedly use Jeanty, but they also need more help along the offensive line.
It will not matter without an improved offensive line, whether it is Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, or another back. The Raiders' issues at running back run deep, and they must fix them. Jeanty would be a substantial addition, but the Raiders must not stop there.
