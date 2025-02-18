How the Success of Top RBs Could Impact the Raiders' Draft Decision
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the many teams around the National Football League that refused to see the value in paying for a quality running back. While running back has one of the shortest shelf lives of any position in the league, if not the shortest, the Raiders' lack of talent at their skill positions made their approach to the running back position somewhat curious over the past two seasons.
The Raiders' struggles running the ball made their stance on the position even more questionable, as they finished this season last in rushing yards per game and finished the prior season with the third worst rushing attack in the NFL. Las Vegas has fielded one of the worst rushing attacks, partially because of their refusal to pay former running back Josh Jacobs, or any running back, quality money.
Luckily for the Raiders, they now have a way to secure a talented running back for at least the next three to four years at an affordable cost. By drafting a quality running back in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Raiders can kill two birds with one stone.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network believes that is what they will do. Rolfe projects the Raiders will select running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State with the sixth overall pick. It would be a solid addition to a Raiders' offense that could use all the talent it can get at skill positions.
"There are many needs for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but we already got an indication that they are thinking of different ways to be successful with their offense," Rolfe said. "Pete Carroll already said that having success offensively is not all about the quarterback, and the Philadelphia Eagles proved that with their offensive output through Saquon Barkley.
"Jeanty is the most complete running back prospect in years. Despite his 5’9” frame, he has no real weaknesses, excelling as a receiver, pass protector, and dynamic runner. His elite vision, balance, and ability to shed tackles make him a game-changer, carrying Boise State to the College Football Playoff. Jeanty is a top-10 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft with explosive speed, soft hands, and physicality."
