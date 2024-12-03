Has Raiders WR Been Better than Davante Adams?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been through some tough times this season, now sitting at 2-10, losing eight straight, out of playoff contention, and down the original starting quarterback. But, through the smoke, there has been some light that has shined through in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers, in his sixth season in the NFL and second with the Raiders, has seen more time on the field this season after the Raiders parted ways with star wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this season. While the move was intended to have the Raiders take a step back at the wide receiver position, Meyers said otherwise.
Comparing the two on their seasons, Meyers has collected 676 yards in 59 receptions and two touchdown catches. Adams, in both his time with the Raiders and the New York Jets, has collected 533 receiving yards in 49 receptions and has three touchdown catches.
While Adams has proven his worth in his 10-year career in the NFL, Jakobi Meyers has given the Raider Nation some life at the wide receiver position. Currently projected to take a quarterback in the first round, according to PFF.com, Meyers may have a case to stay in Las Vegas for another season.
In PFF's projected draft picks through three rounds, they do not have the Las Vegas Raiders selecting a wide receiver, which could only mean that Meyers and Brock Bowers' jobs in Las Vegas are secure. While those are only projections, the Raiders wide receiver position does not look as bleak as it was to be expected since Adams's departure.
While a third wide receiver would boost the Raiders depth chart, Meyers has been playing as of late to give the Raiders front office a reason to keep him around. Meyers is ranked second in receiving yards for the Raiders this season, behind Bowers, who leads the team.
While Adams may not be with the Raiders any longer, he has expressed how good he believes Meyers is as a football player, with a bold claim back in May of 2024.
"He's the best-kept secret in the league for me," Adams said. "I watch tapes of guys that people know and respect, but not as far as superstars. I love watching his tapes; I'd be watching the third guy if I like what he does."
