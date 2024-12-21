Have Teams Figured Out How to Stop Raiders' TE Bowers?
The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the best tight end in the National Football League on their team, as rookie Brock Bowers has taken the league by storm. Bowers has already proven to be one of the best picks of the most recent NFL Draft.
Yet, against the Atlanta Falcons, they could not get the ball to Bowers as much as they would have liked as they would have liked. Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner me i
"We came out this past game, and we ran the ball a little more than we have been, so that took down some targets for him," Turner said. "He's got a big bullseye on him. They're going to try to take him away. So, I just got to do a better job with moving him around, trying to get some easy – I mean, there's nothing easy in this league – but some less challenging catches because he's so great with the ball in his hands."
Since his career day on primetime against the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago where he caught 10 catches for 140 yards put the Chiefs and the rest of NFL notice the Bowers was not a fluke.
While Bowers' success is a bright spot for the team, it also put a spotlight on his back over the remainder of the season. Since his performance against the Chiefs, he has caught a combined six of the 11 passes thrown to him and has a combined 84 yards.
The change in production from Bowers has died down not because he has done anything wrong, as much as it is the fact that he is the Raiders' best pass-catcher this season. It has not
"We just got to get it to him because he breathes life into our team. Obviously, he's a great player. So, that's something that I got to just make sure I'm doing a better job of. We did a good job of it, and then these last couple games, teams have done a good job of kind of getting the quarterback off of him on the progressions."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE