How Cam Ward Could Fit with Raiders
This season has not gone well for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team is staring 2-6 in the face with a lifeless offense and no consistent run game. Amid trade rumors and new ownership, it feels like the Raiders are hitting the reset button on the organization.
If the team does decide to rebuild, the best way to kick that off is with a quarterback. Whether they find their franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft or sign a bridge option for a year, the Raiders must upgrade at that position.
Let’s say the Raiders land a top-five selection in the upcoming draft, and Miami star Cam Ward is on the board. The Raiders have to take him, right?
Right.
Ward has been arguably the best quarterback in college football this season. He has led the Hurricanes to an undefeated record and a shot at winning the ACC.
He is completing almost 69 percent of his passes for 2,538 yards, 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His 92.3 quarterback rating leads college football.
Ward’s college production is not because of the system he is in. He has produced major numbers at every level at which he has played. He played well at Incarnate Word, which allowed him to transfer to Washington State. His play with the Cougars gave him the shot to compete at the Power 4 level.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 223 pounds, Ward possesses all the necessary tools to be a plus-quarterback in the NFL. He has excellent arm strength and electric mobility.
If the Raiders draft Ward, it could be a major scheme change for him. Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson runs an air-raid attack, and quarterbacks that come from that kind of system have not translated to the NFL at a high clip. Could Ward be an exception?
If Ward becomes the next member of the Silver and Black, the Raiders will want to surround him with weapons. He would form a great connection with tight end Brock Bowers, but he will need more pass-catchers to throw to.
Ward has targeted six different players more than ten times this season, so he likes to spread the ball around. If only one player consistently gets open, he will not be able to do that.
Ward is an excellent decision-maker who can make throws on the run. He is also capable of tucking the ball and picking up extra yards, and his legs are a viable weapon in the red zone.
Gardner Minshew is a fairly improvisational quarterback, but Ward can do what he does at a much higher level.
Ward would excite the Raiders fanbase tremendously, and he could usher in a new era of Las Vegas football. The months leading up to the draft will tell us what direction the Raiders will go, but Ward could remain a realistic option all the way up to that point.
