How Can Raiders Slow Down Red-Hot AFC Rival?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to end their six-game losing streak with a revenge game against their AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders are 2-8, a half-game out of having the worst record in the NFL. Very little has gone right for Coach Antonio Pierce in his first full season.
The Broncos, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations. They are 6-5 in Sean Payton’s second year leading the way, winning three of their last five games.
The Broncos are coming off a dominant 38-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, while the Raiders are coming off a 34-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Payton has the Broncos playing good football. They defeated the Raiders earlier this season, 34-18. Before that game, the Raiders had beaten the Broncos eight consecutive times.
The Raiders desperately need a win, and taking down a rival to hurt their playoff hopes would boost confidence in the Silver and Black locker room.
So, how do the Raiders slow down a Broncos team playing its best football?
It starts with pressuring their rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft dropped four touchdowns against Atlanta last weekend. After a slow start to his rookie season, Nix has found a groove.
It will be tough for the Raiders to get pressure on Nix, as both Denver’s starting tackles rank highly in offensive tackle pass block win rate (Mike McGlinchey at 95 percent and Garett Bolles at 94 percent).
When blitzed this season, Nix's 96.4 passer rating ranks 16th in the NFL. So, he is an average quarterback when he faces pressure. The Raiders must be able to get to Nix and force him out of the rhythm he has gotten himself into.
Broncos’ star wide receiver Courtland Sutton has gotten on a hot streak. He has 28 receptions for 370 yards and a touchdown over his last four games. He is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, and he should be at the top of the Raiders’ defensive game plan.
It will take a lot for the Raiders’ defense to slow down this Broncos’ offense that has been on a tear this season. Beating a division rival would be a good start if they want to turn things around.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.