Overlooked Raiders Defensive Tackle Butler Continues to Make Plays
After returning every starter except one and replacing that one starter with one of the best defensive tackles in the league, the Las Vegas Raiders defense entered the season expecting to be one of the best defenses in the league.
However, almost immediately, that was not the case. Rising defensive end Malcolm Koonce suffered a season-ending knee injury a couple of days before the very first game. Starting safety Marcus Epps suffered a non-contact lower body injury in one of the first games this season
The Raiders' prized free agent has missed most of the season as Wilkins has been sidelined with a foot injury. Those injuries have made room for other players to shine, which is exactly what veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler has done.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited Butler with being a steady veteran presence in a challenging season for everyone involved. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Butler registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits, playing a pivotal role in keeping the Raiders in the game as long as possible.
"Well, I think it's just a credit to not just him but to our team just the way they're playing. They're competing at a high level,” Pierce said. “I think there's an opportunity for him. Let's be honest, he's a free agent. So, nobody watches September's film. You watch those last 5 to 6 games at the end of the season. Obviously, we're not in the playoffs, so he's making the most of his opportunities.
“Again, Christian Wilkins was our starting three-technique, Adam Butler was a rotational guy, now he's a starter, and he's making the most of his opportunities. But he's always done that. Like, he's always been that guy. He's an undrafted guy that just kind of grinds and grits and finds his way. And more importantly, what I love about him is he's a team player. Like, he really keeps that group settled, calmed down, kind of like an older big brother. But he's really been - I can't speak highly enough for what he's been able to do for us, the production. I wish it could obviously equal up to more wins, but from an individual standpoint, very well.”
