How the Raiders Found a Diamond in the Rough with DE Chaisson
In 48 games over four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson registered five sacks. In 10 games with the Las Vegas Raiders, he has record 2.5 sacks, including an impressive performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday.
Chaisson was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he never quite met the expectations of being a first-round draft pick, which was partially his fault and partially the fault of the organization that drafted him.
Still, Chaisson is not the only talented player who did not do well in Jacksonville, only to do well elsewhere. He has been a welcomed addition to a Raiders defense that is missing multiple starters and desperately needs talent.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited Chaisson with a productive game against the Chiefs.
"I thought it was a good breakout game for him,” Pierce said. “We had those two penalties early. We kind of reset him on that one. But that game last week was very similar to what Malcolm Koonce was able to do as well last year when we had three sacks. I think he had a sack and a half, multiple hits on the quarterback, pressures, and did a good job rushing.
"Again, we know we're getting from Maxx [Crosby] every play, right? They're sliding that way. They're tripping him. Hell, we even got triple-team several times with Maxx. Somebody else has a one-on-one, and he took advantage of him. And listen, he has first-round talent, first-round traits, and I think he really understands what his role is for us. He doesn't need to be that premier pass rusher like we have with Maxx. Be that role player and really accept that role, and he's done a good job of doing it."
"He's a powerful man. That's why I said when you look at him and just see how he's built; lower base, wide hips, big butt, hell does a really good job of playing with long arms and playing with extension. So, I mean, there's a reason why he went first round, and you can see it."
