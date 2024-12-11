REPORT: Early Prediction For Raiders-Falcons
The Las Vegas Raiders have had few things go right for them this season, as the injuries have continued to pile up. The injuries have led to poor play in every facet for the Raiders this season and has directly led to their 2-11 record.
The Raiders have lost nine consecutive games and have begun looking toward the future, as this season is undoubtedly over. They are playing to see which top draft picks they will finish the season with.
With no realistic playoff hopes, the Raiders are playing for pride and to finish the season as healthy as possible. There are only a few more games left in the Raiders' season, all of which are only a formality.
After losing to one opponent from the NFC South last week on the road, the Raiders will face off against another NFC South opponent this week at home. The Raiders have struggled this season, but the Atlanta Falcons have also come to town on a losing streak.
The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer predicts the Falcons will win by double digits, ending their losing streak.
“Kirk Cousins isn't liking that he has struggled badly in Atlanta's offense when not zipping passing downfield to Darnell Mooney, but he will enjoy this get-well game indoors on the road against a weak opponent — one that he will absolutely crush with big support from Bijan Robinson,” Iyer said. “The Raiders have little hope here with their QB issues.”
The Raiders are at the point where winning a game would hurt them significantly in the long run, as they are in line to finish the season with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Still, the Raiders are trying to win games but failing, which means they are not a good team. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said so himself earlier this season.
Most of the Raiders' issues this season have been caused either directly or indirectly by injuries. However, injuries are as much a part of football as pigskin and helmets. The Raiders must build their roster better heading into next season if they plan on turning things around.
