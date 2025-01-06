How Raiders Capped Off Another Disappointing Season
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with high hopes that were quickly dashed as injuries to critical players happened early and often. After returning nearly every starter to their defense and adding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins last offseason, the Raiders expected to field not just a competitive team, but a team that could potentially push for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.
The opposite would prove true, as the Raiders' season hit multiple lows at various points, including a 10-game losing streak in which the Raiders looked like they could legitimately end the season on a 13-game losing streak.
Luckily for the Raiders, they faced and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints, snapping an ugly losing streak. Raiders second year quarterback Aidan O'Connell explained what he learned during what was a challenging season for him and his teammates.
"Yeah, I think it's awesome," O'Connell said. "What I'm definitely learning now, it's the end of my second year, there's no wasted years in the NFL, even if you don't win as many games as you hope to or play as well as you hope to. I think it's awesome just to build relationships, obviously with coaches and with my other teammates. So, yeah, I'll definitely remember this year as definitely a trying year, but I think those years you learn to appreciate down the road. So, I know I'll look back and appreciate this year."
O'Connell missed multiple games this season and never had much of a chance to establish continuity with his coaching staff and team this season, as he was consistently in and out of the starting line up. O'Connell assessed how his second year in the league went.
"Yeah, I think it's just an up-and-down year for myself personally and a hard year for our team," O'Connell said. "So, like I said before, just trying to be grateful and not take things for granted, and when I'm on the field, understand how priceless those reps are and just try to take every rep like it's my last. Yeah, it was difficult to be in and out like that, but like we were talking about before, I’m just grateful for my teammates for having my back and us getting to win some games here down the stretch."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE